"...Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues." –Revelation 18:4

The Two Constitutions

Americans fail to understand that there are two constitutional systems currently in place. This was craftily engineered by what they refer to as Reconstruction during the period of the so-called “Civil War”.

It is related in that manner because it was not a civil war... it was a war between two factions having many nations.

At times I say that the original Constitution is “The Constitution FOR the United States”, and the altered Constitution post 14th Amendment is “The Constitution OF the United States”. Sometimes you will hear judges refer to the latter as “The Constitution, as written”. That is a clever way of referencing the duality or fraud of the document that is only known to those who are suppose to know.

The Forked Tongue

Meaning Of A Forked Tongue. The American idiom “to speak with a forked tongue” means to tell lies, to otherwise verbally deceive someone, to make empty promises, or to say one thing but to do another.

The saying comes from the fact that a “forked tongue” invokes images of a snake or serpent. Snakes have bifurcated tongues, and have been associated with evil since ancient times. Satan disguised himself as a serpent in the Bible in order to make deceptive promises. FROM: English Grammar Lessons

People seeking the truth have to beware of constitutional teachers found on the Internet. Most of them bypass the 14th Amendment issue. Some try to pass the changes off under the Act of 1871: A red herring.

As you know, most people refer to the Constitution as plainly “The Constitution”. Those who don’t openly acknowledge the bifurcation under their Red Amendment cannot be trusted. Period.

Understand, that is a People’s Awareness Coalition — PAC — Rule. Those who ignore this bifurcated principle are either a Planted Operative or an Ignorant Opportunist.

The New States

Right. The 14th Amendment wasn’t lawfully ratified. So what. It does not matter: One) The amendment is considered to be an emergency; and, Two) It created a private association: The Communist Association.

This association is voluntary. Well, it is voluntary for those who are Lawful Americans. The story is, these new States were created for newly freed “exSlaves”, however included other Foreigner types.

These alternate, new States of the United States have an extended civil law system working in conjunction with the federal government. Yes. A de facto system of private or special law operating on a Communist Association based on the Law of Persons.

The States of the United States handle the melting pot which progressively destroyed the common law systems of the republic-states (de jure). Right, a centralized system to provide authoritarian law on all Americans. Lawful Americans having standing do not have to participate.

Red State Approval

Politically everyone in America is consenting to this new system. The particulars of law to achieve this are partaking of the following:

Voting — Doles — Silence

Let us look at the convenient clause found in the Constitution which allowed the Communists to create their Communist Association under what they refer to as, The Constitution, as written.

The clause to achieve this is found under Article IV, Section 3:

New States may be admitted by the Congress into this Union; but no new State shall be formed or erected within the Jurisdiction of any other State; nor any State be formed by the Junction of two or more States, or Parts of States, without the Consent of the Legislatures of the States concerned as well as of the Congress.

Let me simplify the language to illustrate how the overlay “State” was created for their RED body politic that operates over the aspect of the republic-states of the Constitution proper:

New states may be formed within the jurisdiction of other states by Congress with the consent of the legislatures of the states.

To get to the point of becoming One Nation Under Fraud a change had to be made. We see the government that was the property of the “several States” get hijacked and seemingly become its own entity: sovereign over its creators. But there are two main references that illustrate how there are two constitutional systems present at once.

Both have a couple different references that we may be directed to. Both of these amendments are considered to be Reconstruction Amendments added to the Constitution:

One) The 13th Amendment; and, Two) The 14th Amendment. The language found in the two references illustrates there are two systems.

It is seen in the former as, the Constitution is “FOR” the United States, the latter as, the Constitution is “OF” the United States. This “language flip” illustrates an inversion of where sovereign power emits.

Another system reference may be found in the principles of “Due Process” of the real or proper constitutional system and the faux “due process” under the 14th Amendment and its “legal system”. Both systems hold separate and different privileges and immunities.

You may learn more on this by reading : Dual System of Law

Summary

The key issue here is beware of those preaching and teaching that The Republic needs to be restored. It is still there, but Lawful Americans do not live in it. My work has been available to America for over 25 years and is constitutional. My work has been buried by those who installed this system and their need to maintain it : you are warned.

Message The Jurist

You may read more about what needs to be achieved by going through the series below titled Provisional Restoration. The plan I have outlined works in conjunction with this system based on provisions within the 14th Amendment RED political and legal system.

Content from this article is taken from my below Blog Posts :

Please take the time to review the contents of them for a better understanding of how this usurpation operates.

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Join us in Provisional Restoration! …4 Part PDF Series :

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