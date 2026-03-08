The Fist has always represented Revolution and/or Socialism-Communism

American Democracy

It is a fact that This Jurist has been advising America about the Rebellion against the Constitution proper for over 25 years. Between those who knew about it and ignored this fact and those in power hiding it, sadly it has fallen on deaf ears. Millions upon millions love the benefits the Democracy provides for them. Letting the government take care of you is Socialism. Communism is where a people allows the government to handle their economy. The two work together. It’s odd Americans’ don’t think they’re Socialists having Social Security Numbers.

Those who have chosen ignorance have no right to complain. And those with Lawful Standing have ignored the most important rule of law: Consent. Justice Black of the Supreme Court had much to say about these issues in the late 1960’s...

“The chief enemies of republican freedom are mental sloth, conformity, bigotry, superstition, credulity, monopoly in the market of ideas, and utter benighted ignorance.” —Supreme Court

And please understand, “republican” has nothing to do with the Republican Party. Actually, it is quite the opposite…

The Republican Party represents Communism.

Creation of Perpetual War

The below content is taken from my book The Red Amendment: a book that illustrates how the [U]nited States of America has been Communized per alterations of the Constitution proper.

Due to this below noted principle being foundational, its contents went into the monumental problem by page 2 of the work:

1.1.2 Patriotism Directed to Military

To create this Babylonian New World Order, a power presence is required to be created. It is commonly known that the “United States” holds world dominance in power.

This power had to be sneakily achieved by mass-means. Americans have been conditioned to patriotically support the United States Military Machine by choosing sides in sporting events. This conditioning is thereupon directed to patriotism, which creates a subliminal righteousness to aggress against other sovereignties/nations.

Perhaps you recall similar methods used by other historical despots.

Below are the definitions of Patriot and Mercenary that are taken from American Heritage Dictionary of 1998:

patriot: One who loves, supports, and defends one’s country.

mercenary: One who serves or works merely for monetary gain; a hireling. A professional soldier hired for service in a foreign army.

A patriot is one that does not hire for monetary gain. In contraposition: How many Americans join the Service as a career?

Has not the “United States” engaged in police actions recently, and over the past several decades? Is defending one’s country aggressing against another country or nation by reason of freeing them?

Moreover, Article I of the U.S. Constitution sets forth that the “Congress has the power to raise and support Armies, but no appropriation of money to that use shall be for a longer term than two years.” However, since the Civil War, the United States sustains a standing army. Why is this? As you will find while consuming this treatise the United States is a foreign entity to the states. Thus, keep asking yourself: is this my government?

This section taken from My Book: The Red Amendment

That warning was made over 25 years ago. People have ignored it to their own peril. Of course, again those in control have buried my work to maintain the rebellions. One should find it interesting that what was The Department of Defense is now being called The Department of War once again. Whose war(s), is the question.

And you are reminded of that maxim of law:

Ignorantia facti excusat, ignorantia juris non excusat.

Ignorance of facts excuses, ignorance of law does not excuse.

Discerning The War Games

Government today is an insurgent system. The “Civil War” installed the 14th Amendment per force or war. This war was executed in breach of Article V of the Constitution. Thus today, people have to volunteer:

Legally done so by : Voting - Doles - Silence

That force directive clearly comes from the Communist Manifesto of 1848 of Karl Marx. The facts fit because all Planks and much Dogma of the Manifesto had been applied in America the 100 years following the ‘war between the states’ — wrongly titled the “Civil War” — in the 1860s:

“The Communists disdain to conceal their views and aims. They openly declare that their ends can be attained only by the forcible overthrow of all existing social conditions. Let the ruling classes tremble at a Communistic revolution. The proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains…

They have a world to win.”

Some may think this is a bit off, but the Senate Report of the 93rd Congress November 19, 1973, bears reference to the overthrow:

“A majority of the people of the United States have lived all of their lives under emergency rule. For 40 years, freedoms and governmental procedures guaranteed by the Constitution have, in varying degrees, been abridged by laws brought into force by states of national emergency... from, at least, the Civil War in important ways shaped the present phenomenon of a permanent state of national emergency.” —congressional record

Wait, the admissions do not end there. The Communist Rebellion noted:

NATIONAL EMERGENCY: A state of national crisis; a situation demanding immediate and extraordinary national or federal action. Congress has made little or no distinction between a “state of national emergency” and a “state of war”.

—Black’s Law Dictionary, 6th Edition, Deluxe

That is the WAR acknowledged against the Anglo Christians. THEY got them to join in the rebellions against the several republic-states – and their guaranteed republican forms of government… THEY also brought in several “Foreigners“ into the sheepfold to join in destroying them.

They are one big Communist family – under Article IV, Section 3, residing in federal-states: a group I call the Communist Association.

This section taken from my Blog Post: Political War Games

They call it An Emergency... But I call it A Communist Insurgency...

BECAUSE THAT’S WHAT IT IS.

The Conclusion

War that has installed World Communism and continues to sustain it is accomplished by the Consent of The Governed. It may end by lawful nonparticipation. Until then, the Communist War against the nations of the world persists… as you consent to it.

IT’S NOT MY GOVERNMENT. IT’S NOT MY REBELLION.

Message The Jurist

Join us in Provisional Restoration! …4 Part PDF Series :

Please Donate to PACinLaw