The Jurist

The Jurist

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Jaz's avatar
Jaz
Mar 12

USA has spent 239 years out of it's 249 years of existence waging wars, invasions, bombings, killings, kidnappings,creating and funding fake terrorist groups, creating and finding fake viruses and killer jabs, destroying so many countries round the world and making millions refugees. I've lost so many American friends when I lived over there over the Palestinian Struggle whom many NOT even aware of yet blindly support Apartheid Pedophile State. However, Karma is Sweet as we've seen recently.

Yankees need to learn about America's democracy from William Blum books:

"Killing Hope", "Rogue State" and " America's Deadliest Export: Democracy"

Viva Palestine!

Viva Iran!

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Tony's avatar
Tony
Mar 9

I do not consent. My favourite sentence.

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