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Four Years Later
My Blog Launched : June 10, 2022
Jun 10
•
The Jurist
11
5
May 2026
Americans Strangely Believe
30 years gone by & True Americans are still lost
May 25
•
The Jurist
11
7
10
Beware All You Christians
You May Soon Become Extinct
May 11
•
The Jurist
226
67
163
April 2026
World Order is Great
Good Grief American You Are Not We The People
Apr 26
•
The Jurist
7
7
The Red Conservative
A Political Party That Serves The AntiChrist
Apr 20
•
The Jurist
8
13
A Day For Fools
Satan Laughing Spreads His Wings
Apr 1
•
The Jurist
7
1
12
March 2026
Two Constitutions
The biggest secret that enslaved Lawful Americans
Mar 21
•
The Jurist
25
6
27
They Don't Care
Internet Communications Are Compromised
Mar 16
•
The Jurist
4
2
6
America Was Noticed
Sadly Americans Love Their Marxism
Mar 8
•
The Jurist
14
5
27
February 2026
State of The Union
A Union of Nations as One in Deception
Feb 22
•
The Jurist
18
15
47
Rebellious Red Politics
The Destruction of the Lawful Bodies Politic by Consent
Feb 14
•
The Jurist
6
1
10
January 2026
The Political Fool
What is aptly called the Marxist Tool
Jan 26
•
The Jurist
20
3
40
© 2026 LB Bork
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